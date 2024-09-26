Azerbaijan urges nationals in Israel, Lebanon to follow travel warnings

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has issued a warning to Azerbaijani citizens currently in Israel and Lebanon.

In light of the escalating security situation between the two countries, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of adhering to travel warnings released on August 3 and 5, 2024, News.Az reports.“Due to the current tense security situation between Lebanon and Israel, we emphasize the importance of strict compliance with the travel warnings issued by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on August 3 and 5, 2024 respectively,” said a statement.“However, due to the declaration of a special state of emergency in the territory of Israel, we advise our citizens not to visit areas near Israel's Lebanese border and to act in accordance with the security instructions provided by the local authorities,” it added.Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israeltelaviv@mission.mfa.gov.az+972 50 356 95 82Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Lebanonbeirut@mission.mfa.gov.az+961 4 922 066.

News.Az