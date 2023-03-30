Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss prospects for cooperation in field of cinema

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev held a meeting with Director-General of the Cinematography Agency of Uzbekistan Firdavs Abdukhalikov, the Tashkent-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev told News.Az.

The meeting was also attended by Eldor Yuldashev, Director of the Tashkent branch of the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography, Sayyora Khudaiberdiyeva, Head of the International Relations Department at the Agency, and Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the field of cinema, the implementation of a joint film project by filmmakers of the two countries, the exchange of experience, and a wider representation of the Azerbaijani side at the annual Tashkent International Film Festival "Pearl of the Silk Road".

Firdavs Abdukhalikov said the Agency he leads attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of cinema. Abdukhalikov also spoke about the work and reforms carried out in Uzbekistan in the field of cinema.

Ambassador Huseyn Guliyev, in turn, noted that thanks to the regular and effective high-level dialogue, the strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan keep developing dynamically in all areas and that mutual visits of the heads of state, numerously signed documents create an excellent basis for this.

He stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of cinema, and highly appreciated the achievements made in this area in recent years. The ambassador expressed his readiness to widely use the created opportunities and support the implementation of joint projects by the Embassy in the future.

At the end of the meeting, Firdavs Abdukhalikov presented Huseyn Guliyev with the book “Cinematography Of Uzbekistan”. Ambassador Guliyev, in turn, gifted the book “Karabakh Before And After The Occupation” to Firdavs Abdukhalikov.

