‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins seven Oscars, is most-awarded best picture since ‘Slumdog Millionaire’

Winning best picture at the Academy Awards, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” capped off a ground-breaking awards season and became the most-awarded best picture winner since 2008’s “Slumdog Millionaire,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Everything Everywhere” took home seven Oscars on Sunday night, including best picture, director, original screenplay, lead actress, supporting actress, supporting actor and editing.

At the 2009 Oscars, Danny Boyle’s “Slumdog Millionaire” scored eight awards, including best picture, director, adapted screenplay, cinematography, editing, score, original song and sound mixing. Before “Everything Everywhere,” the closest a best picture winner has gotten to topping that number was the 2010 ceremony, when “The Hurt Locker” won six Oscars.

It’s been a while since the Academy Awards have seen a motion picture steal the show like William Wyler’s “Ben-Hur,” which made history in 1960 as the first best picture winner to receive 11 Oscars. Only two other films have reached the same milestone: “Titanic” in 1988 and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” in 2004.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led in nominations at this year’s ceremony with 11 nods in 10 categories. Directing duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan won best director, Michelle Yeoh won lead actress, Ke Huy Quan won supporting actor and Jamie Lee Curtis won supporting actress.

Close behind in total nominations was the historical epic “All Quiet on the Western Front” and Martin McDonagh’s Ireland-set black comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which each received nine nods, including best picture.

Just a few weeks prior to the Oscars, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won four awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, breaking the SAG record for most wins by a single film. The A24 film also swept the Film Independent Spirit Awards this month with eight nominations and seven wins, including best feature

