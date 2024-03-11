Oppenheimer lands best picture, Christopher Nolan crowned best director at Oscars

Oppenheimer won the Best Picture award, and its director, Christopher Nolan, won for Best Director at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles late Sunday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Oppenheimer won a total of seven awards, including Best Actor with Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor with Robert Downey Jr., and Best Cinematography.

Oppenheimer, a dramatic biographical film released in 2023, delves into the life and impact of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist pivotal in the creation of the atomic bomb.

The movie also achieved commercial success, grossing over $900 million in box office receipts within the initial four months following its premiere.

