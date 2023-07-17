CBC TV presents third film from "Karabakh portraits" series (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

CBC TV presented the third film from the "Karabakh portraits" series with the participation of the world-famous photographer Reza Deghati, News.Az reports.

This time the film shows the story of Ramiz Gambarov who is a National Hero of Azerbaijan. He was a Commander of the Shusha Self-Defense Battalion, fighter of the First Karabakh. On April 29, 1992, he was seriously wounded during another battle and died the next day. A week after his death, Shusha was occupied by Armenian invaders. The author of the film is the deputy chairman of the Russian community of Azerbaijan, TV presenter Anastasia Lavrina.

The film tells about the bravery and courage of a Shusha resident who gave his life for the defense of his native city from the Armenian invaders. Almost 30 years later, when Shusha was liberated during the 44-day Patriotic War, the brother of the national hero Hafiz Gambarov was finally able to return to his hometown. This is an inspiring and touching story of one of the thousands of Azerbaijani heroes.

