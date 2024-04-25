Baku hosts Kyrgyz Cinema Days

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the Kyrgyz Culture Days in Azerbaijan, the Days of Kyrgyz Cinema opened Wednesday in Baku at the Nizami Cinema Center, News.Az reports.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov highlighted the accomplishments of Kyrgyzstan, a friendly and brotherly country to Azerbaijan, in the cinema industry.

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Altynbek Maksutov underscored an immense role of the friendly relations between the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz Presidents in fostering multifaceted cooperation between the two nations. He pointed out the favourable conditions for enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries in cultural realm, describing the Kyrgyz Cultural Days in Baku as a clear evidence of the development of cultural ties.

Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev highlighted the friendly relations between the two countries based on ethnic, cultural and religious ties that have existed for centuries.

The event then featured the screening of Kyrgyz director Ruslan Akun’s “Paradise – Under the Mother’s Feet”, a heartfelt road movie that explores tender mother-son relationship on a pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, the Kyrgyz Culture Days in Azerbaijan will run until April 26.

