Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan initiate geological exploration on Ustyurt Plateau

Uzbekistan and SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s energy giant, have commenced geological exploration on the Ustyurt Plateau in Uzbekistan.

This was announced by Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov during an Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Tashkent on Thursday, News.Az reports.Kudratov highlighted that the energy and oil and gas cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is yielding positive outcomes. "We are working on a project to produce green energy for export through Azerbaijan to European countries. The start of exploration on the Ustyurt Plateau with SOCAR signifies the beginning of a broader strategic partnership in the energy sector," he stated.The minister also outlined Uzbekistan’s plans to process minerals in Azerbaijan, including producing construction materials for the reconstruction of Karabakh and inviting Azerbaijani companies to develop non-ferrous metal deposits, such as copper.In addition, Kudratov noted the initiation of various projects including orchards, greenhouse complexes, dried fruit production, and hazelnut cultivation.

News.Az