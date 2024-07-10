Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan plan new initiatives in trade, energy, transport sectors

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan new initiatives in trade, energy, transport and several other sectors, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X.

The 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission was held in Bukhara on Wednesday.

The minister noted that productive discussions were conducted during the meeting.

“We had productive discussions at the 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission in Bukhara today. Emphasized the importance of implementing joint large-scale investment projects and optimizing export-import potential. New initiatives are planned in trade, energy, transport, innovation, industry, agriculture, tourism, and other sectors,” he stated.


