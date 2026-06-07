Armenia arrests Russia-linked figure over election scheme

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Armenian authorities have arrested a prominent business figure based in Russia for allegedly orchestrating an illicit scheme to transport voters into Armenia for the June 7 parliamentary elections.

The Investigative Committee announced the arrest in a press release, identifying the suspect only by the initials A.G. According to the state intelligence probe, the individual serves as the vice president of the Armenian Business Council of Russia and arrived in Armenia from Russia on May 31, 2026, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

Investigators allege that the suspect utilized the messaging app Telegram to coordinate the operation, pledging to arrange and fund the free transportation of Armenian nationals living in Russia. The goal of the scheme was to funnel these expatriates back into the country to influence the voting outcomes of the parliamentary elections.

While the suspect remains in custody, the identities of other potential co-conspirators have been withheld as law enforcement agencies expand their investigation. Specialized teams are currently conducting field operations to identify and apprehend remaining accomplices involved in the illegal transit network.

News.Az