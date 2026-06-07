Complete 2026 World Cup match schedule

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is breaking formatting traditions across the board. Expanding to 48 teams means the tournament layout jumps from the classic 64 matches up to a massive 104 matches spanned across 39 days.

Because tracking a schedule of this scale can get complex quickly, here is the complete macro-schedule, chronological blueprint, and phase breakdown for the tournament, News.Az reports.

The Master Chronological Timeline

Tournament Kick-Off

June 11, 2026

The tournament officially opens at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Host nation Mexico plays the opening match against South Africa, immediately followed by South Korea vs. Czech Republic in Guadalajara.



Canada & USA Openers

June 12, 2026

The remaining co-hosts kick off their campaigns. Canada plays Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, while the United States plays Paraguay in Los Angeles.



The Group Stage Blitz

June 11–27, 2026

A grueling 17-day stretch featuring up to four games per day. 72 matches take place across 16 cities to whittle the 48 teams down to 32.



The New Round of 32

June 28 – July 3, 2026

The single-elimination tournament begins here. The top two teams from all 12 groups, plus the 8 best overall third-place teams, enter a massive survival grid across 6 days.



The Round of 16

July 4–7, 2026

Coinciding with American Independence Day weekend, the remaining 16 squads face off. Cities hosting these high-stakes matches include Houston, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Vancouver.



The Quarter-Finals

July 9–11, 2026

The final eight teams head to specific cluster stadiums. Key match locations for this round include Boston, Miami, Kansas City, and Los Angeles.



The Semi-Finals

July 14–15, 2026

The absolute penultimate matches of global football are played on back-to-back nights in Dallas (AT&T Stadium) and Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium).



The Grand Finale

July 19, 2026

The final match takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to crown the champion of the biggest World Cup ever put together.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many games does a team need to play to win the title?

Because of the newly inserted Round of 32, a team must now play 8 total matches (3 group stage games + 5 knockout matches) to lift the trophy, up from the traditional 7 matches required in previous tournaments.

How are final group stage matches scheduled?

To prevent collusion or teams playing for a mutually beneficial draw (a massive risk with the expansion), the final matches in every single group will be played simultaneously. FIFA has configured the scheduling grid so that teams within the same group remain in the exact same time zone and cluster region to protect competitive equity.

How are the rest days distributed between games?

The schedule is designed to give every single qualified squad a minimum of three full rest days between matches. Due to the tight geographic regional clustering (East, Central, West zones), teams will experience dramatically reduced flight times during the group stages, limiting jetlag.

Pro-Tip on Timezones: Games played in the Western region (e.g., Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles) will naturally feature late-night kick-off times for European and African audiences, while Eastern region matches (New York, Boston, Miami) align much closer to prime-time viewing windows across the Atlantic.

News.Az