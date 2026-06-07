Merz, Macron push EU overhaul plan to fast-track Western Balkans entry - VIDEO

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has criticised what he described as shortcomings in European Union enlargement policy and announced a joint proposal with France aimed at accelerating the integration of Western Balkan countries into the EU framework.

Merz outlined a phased integration model alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, News.Az reports, citing DRM News.

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The proposal reportedly includes granting candidate countries early access to the EU single market and introducing structural reforms designed to limit the use of individual veto powers in the enlargement process.

Merz said the initiative reflects the need to strengthen European cohesion amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, which he said has increased the strategic importance of EU expansion into the Adriatic region.

News.Az