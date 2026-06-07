Suspected attack in Israel leaves casualties amid multi-location shootings

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At least one person has been killed and several others injured in a suspected attack in central Israel, according to local media reports.

Police said shootings were reported across multiple locations, with one of the suspected attackers believed to remain at large, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

Incidents occurred in at least three locations, including an area near a gas station in Kokhav Ya'ir, northeast of Tel Aviv, close to the security barrier bordering the occupied West Bank.

Authorities said at least five people were injured, while one suspect was “neutralized” and a search was launched for another. In Tzur Yitzhak, residents were ordered to remain indoors, and in nearby Tzur Natan a terror infiltration alert was activated.

Israeli military units were deployed to the Kokhav Ya'ir area, while Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for the death penalty for those responsible, following the incident.

News.Az