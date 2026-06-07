Pakistan delivers special message to Iran’s leadership

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Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has arrived in Tehran and met with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Mo’meni to discuss bilateral cooperation, border security, economic relations and regional developments.

The two ministers reviewed issues including combating drug trafficking, countering terrorism and strengthening cooperation along the shared border, while also discussing ways to expand economic ties, News.Az reports, citing Tabnak.

The sides agreed to work toward increasing annual trade between Iran and Pakistan from $3 billion to $10 billion.

Mohsin Naqvi described relations between the two neighbouring countries as brotherly and expressed hope that ongoing regional challenges would be resolved through the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The Pakistani minister also said his visit carried a special diplomatic mission, revealing that he had brought a letter from Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir concerning the current situation to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

News.Az