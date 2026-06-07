Everything you need to know about the 2026 World Cup

Everything you need to know about the 2026 World Cup

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is slated to be the most massive, expansive, and logistically ambitious tournament in football history. Moving away from the traditional single-country setup, this iteration introduces an entirely revamped format designed to bring more nations onto the world stage. Whether you are a casual fan, a die-hard supporter planning your travel across North America, or someone trying to understand how the new tournament bracket works, this comprehensive FAQ covers everything you need to know.

Tournament Basics & Venues

Which countries are hosting the 2026 World Cup?

For the first time in history, the World Cup is being co-hosted by three nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. While the 2002 World Cup was successfully split between South Korea and Japan, the sheer geographical scale of the 2026 tournament marks an unprecedented logistical feat.

What are the official host cities and stadiums?

A total of 16 cities will host matches. To comply with strict FIFA guidelines regarding corporate sponsorships, many famous stadiums will temporarily adopt neutral names during the tournament.

United States (11 cities): New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium), Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium), Dallas (AT&T Stadium), Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium), Houston (NRG Stadium), Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field), Seattle (Lumen Field), San Francisco Bay Area (Levi's Stadium), Boston (Gillette Stadium), and Miami (Hard Rock Stadium).

Mexico (3 cities): Mexico City (Estadio Azteca), Monterrey (Estadio BBVA), and Guadalajara (Estadio Akron).

Canada (2 cities): Vancouver (BC Place) and Toronto (BMO Field).

Where will the Opening Match and the Final be played?

The Opening Match takes place on June 11, 2026, at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This makes the Azteca the first stadium in history to host matches in three separate World Cups (1970, 1986, and 2026).

The World Cup Final will be played on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium (referred to as New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Expanded Format Explained

How many teams are playing?

The tournament expands from the long-standing 32-team format to a massive field of 48 teams. This 50% expansion ensures that more nations from Africa, Asia, and North/Central America receive direct qualifying spots.

How does the new Group Stage structure work?

The original idea to use three-team groups was scrapped due to concerns over collusion in final group games. Instead, FIFA finalized a highly competitive structure:

12 Groups of 4 teams each.

The top two teams from each group automatically advance.

The 8 best third-place teams also qualify for the knockout phase.

Because of this expanded grid, the total number of tournament matches jumps dramatically from 64 games up to 104 games.

Introducing the Round of 32

With 32 teams surviving the group stage, a brand-new knockout round enters the equation: the Round of 32. Consequently, any team reaching the semi-finals or final will now play a total of 8 matches instead of the traditional 7.

Key Tournament Facts

Travel & Logistics for Fans

How will regional groupings minimize travel?

Given the massive distance between a city like Vancouver and a city like Mexico City, FIFA has divided the host cities into three regional clusters to limit coast-to-coast flights for teams and fans during the group stages:

Western Region: Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Guadalajara.

Central Region: Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Monterrey, Mexico City.

Eastern Region: Toronto, Boston, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Miami.

Teams will play their initial group stage games within a single region to keep travel times manageable and protect player recovery.

How can fans purchase tickets?

Tickets are distributed exclusively through the official FIFA ticketing portal. Due to unprecedented demand, tickets are systematically allocated via a lottery system after initial registration phases windows close.

Important Travel Note: While a standard visa or entry authorization is required for each respective country, local organizing committees are coordinating closely with border security agencies to ensure smoother entry pathways for valid ticket holders moving between the US, Canada, and Mexico during the month-long tournament. Always check the latest visa requirements for your specific nationality before booking cross-border transit.

News.Az