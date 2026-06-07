Kosovo holds snap election amid ongoing political stalemate - VIDEO

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Polls opened in Kosovo on Sunday as voters returned to the ballot box in a snap election triggered by months of political deadlock in the Western Balkan country.

The vote comes after inconclusive elections in February 2025 and a prolonged institutional crisis in which parliament failed to elect a president in April, deepening political paralysis, News.Az reports, citing EuroNews.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s Vetëvendosje party emerged as the largest force in the February vote but fell short of a governing majority, leading to repeated attempts to form a stable government and a further election cycle in December.

Although Vetëvendosje again secured the most seats and formed a government with support from minority representatives, opposition tensions and a boycott of a parliamentary vote to appoint a new president resulted in the dissolution of parliament and the calling of fresh elections.

Voters expressed frustration ahead of the poll, with some indicating reluctance to participate due to expectations of another inconclusive result.

Former President Vjosa Osmani, now running for parliament with the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), called for political compromise and the rapid formation of institutions, warning that continued deadlock is harming the country.

Political analysts, including researcher Ardi Uka, said Kosovo remains trapped in a cycle of repeated elections with limited signs of agreement between rival parties.

News.Az