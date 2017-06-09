Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov has met the World Bank research group on risk assessment Rufiz Chiragzade and Sandra Broka, AzerTag reports.

During the meeting, members of research group presented their work. They stressed the importance of implementation of risk assessment in two levels. They also emphasized the significance of determination of risks and obstacles in the first level.

News.Az

