Azerbaijani, German military specialists discuss UN missions, peacekeeping

Following the bilateral cooperation plan signed between the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany for 2024, military specialists from both countries convened for an expert meeting, the Azerbaijani ministry told News.az.

The meeting, hosted at the Joint Operational Command of Germany, facilitated an extensive exchange of perspectives on Azerbaijan and Germany's involvement in UN missions.The meeting also covered accumulated experience, international peacekeeping operations, and other subjects of mutual interest.

News.Az