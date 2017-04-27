Azerbaijani and French military experts hold cybersecurity workshop

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosts cybersecurity workshop organized by the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and France, under the bilateral cooperation plan for 2017.

The meeting highlights the importance of strengthening of cybersecurity in public administration, banking, transportation, national security and other fields. Experts rated cyber security, online security, network reliability as one of the most important areas. The sides also emphasized the importance of effective international cooperation, the necessary decision-making and organizing various events by state, non-governmental and international organizations.

News.Az

News.Az