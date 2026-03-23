Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs stress importance of ensuring Caspian security

During the call, the discussions focused on the regional situation, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on possible efforts to end the military escalation in the region.

They stressed the importance of ensuring security in the Caspian region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan’s expectations for finalizing the investigation into drone attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the territory of Iran.

During the telephone conversation, the foreign ministers also discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.