Azerbaijani and Georgian Defense Ministries’ representatives met

On July 17, Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov met with the delegation led by Deputy Chief of the Georgian Defence Forces, Major General Zaza Chkhaidze, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

Lieutenant General R. Tahirov welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. He emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in military aviation and air defense fields, including other areas. The guests were also informed about the successful reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army.

Major General Z. Chkhaidze expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, and his gratitude for the attention and warm hospitality. The importance of such meetings in terms of further development of relations between the two countries was noted.

The sides also exchanged views on ensuring peace and security in the region, prospects for the development of joint military cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts.





News.Az