Venice Biennale president hails Azerbaijan’s participation at Biennale Arte 2026

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“Azerbaijan’s project "Attention", presented at this year’s Venice Biennale international art exhibition is fully consistent with the concept of the exhibition, enabling the visitors to experience the essence of a creative choice that is not only rooted in national identity, but also has a deep spiritual power,” Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, Venice Biennale President, told.

Buttafuoco hailed Azerbaijan’s participation at the exhibition, underscoring the country’s contributions to creativity, dialogue, and aesthetic beauty. He further noted that it was an honor for the Venice Biennale for having Azerbaijan - one of exhibition’s important partners- among the participants, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

According to him, the tones and symbols reflected in the Azerbaijani carpets, which are currently on display at the exhibition, express the spiritual essence of the country through the universal language of art.

News.Az