Azerbaijan and Türkiye conduct joint EW exercise

A Joint Tactical-Special Exercise for Electronic Warfare Units took place in Baku, involving personnel from the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces.

On May 8, the leadership of the Ministry and other officials watched the exercise, News.Az reports, via the Ministry of Defense.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was briefed on the theme, stages, and sequence of execution of the exercise.

It was noted that during the exercise, aimed at enhancing the theoretical and practical skills of personnel, participants practiced modern combat methods in interaction with various branches of troops through the application of high technologies and successfully accomplished assigned tasks, thereby achieving the set objectives.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense highly appreciated the tactical-special activities of the units and the combat readiness of the personnel.