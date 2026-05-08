Azerbaijan-led ITF summit wraps up

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The Annual Summit of the International Transport Forum (ITF), chaired by Azerbaijan and held in Leipzig, Germany, concluded successfully on May 8.

The last day of the Summit featured a special session on the theme of “The Middle Corridor: A Strategic Investment in Resilient, Competitive and Future-Ready Eurasian Connectivity,” bringing together transport ministers of the ITF member states, representatives of the ITF Secretariat, international organizations, international financial institutions, regional institutions, logistics companies, port and railway authorities, and think tanks, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Addressing the session, Rahman Humbatov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said that the Middle Corridor is not just an alternative route, but it also serves as a sustainable and strategically competitive transport connection between Asia and Europe.

Hirohisa Tsuruta, Deputy Minister for Policy of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, highlighted the economic development opportunities along the Middle Corridor, while William Thompson, Head of the Eurasia Division within the Global Relations and Cooperation (GRC) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), touched upon the realization of the potential of the Middle Corridor.

Fariz Aliyev, Head of the Transport Policy Department of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, delivered a presentation on the role of the Middle Corridor in the development of sustainable and competitive transport links in Eurasia.

The session and panel discussions held as part of the event focused on the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor as a resilient, competitive and future-oriented transport link between Asia and Europe, initiated by Azerbaijan.

Following the exhibition arranged as part of the Summit, the closing session of the Summit was held.

Addressing the session, Rahman Humbatov said that Azerbaijan has made significant and multifaceted contributions to the activities of the Forum during its presidency of the ITF.

In his closing remarks, Young Tae Kim, ITF Secretary General, expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the successful and productive activities during its presidency.

Centered on the theme “Funding Resilient Transport,” this premier global event carries particular significance amid challenges such as climate change, urbanization, and technological innovation.

The event is the world’s largest gathering of transport ministers and serves as a key global platform for transport policy development. Since 2008, ministers from the ITF’s 69 member countries, along with leaders of international organizations, lawmakers, and representatives of business and academia, have convened annually in Leipzig to discuss the future of transport.

The Forum now brings together more than 1,200 participants from over 80 countries, reflecting growing global interest and expanding engagement through high-level discussions and exhibitions.

The 2026 Summit is the second in the 2025–2027 ITF trilogy on transport sustainability, focusing on strengthening system resilience to enhance long-term coordination, efficiency, and reliability of transport infrastructure and operations.

News.Az