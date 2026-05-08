Azerbaijan deputy defense minister visits SAHA 2026

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A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense and Director General, Mr. Agil Gurbanov, made a working visit to Türkiye to participate in the SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition.

Within the framework of the visit, Director General met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yaşar Güler, the President of Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Haluk Gorgun, and Minister of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Lord Vernon Coaker, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

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During the meetings, detailed exchanges of views were held on the current state of cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, prospects for further development, and other issues of common interest.

Subsequently, the delegation toured the exhibition and reviewed exhibits showcasing military aviation, advanced aeronautics, AI driven innovations, and space research technologies developed by leading international companies.

The Director General also met with delegations representing the Defense Ministries and military-industrial complexes of Germany, Italy, Sudan, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam, as well as senior executives of ASELSAN, Baykar, Roketsan, TUSAŞ, and ARCA Savunma. The meetings included comprehensive discussions on issues of common interest on military-technical cooperation and prospects for future cooperation.

MIRAS Military-Industrial Company LLC under the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, represented Azerbaijan at the exhibition with a national booth.

News.Az