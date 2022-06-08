Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz defense ministers held a bilateral meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bilateral meeting between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, Lieutenant-General Baktybek Bekbolotov was held in Izmir on June 8, News.az reports citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

An extensive exchange of views on various areas of military, military-educational cooperation between the countries, and other issues of mutual interest were held during the meeting.

