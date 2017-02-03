Azerbaijani appointed to high post at WB

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani citizen Samir Suleymanov has been appointed chief of World bank's Strategic Initiatives group, created by WB president on February 1.

Oxu.Az reports citing the bank that the main task of the group is to achieve the organizational goal jointly with the WB's general director and ensure strategic consolidation of the organization in the face of global challenges.

Before that appointment, Suleymanov had headed the strategic and operational department at the office of WB's general director.

Suleymanov started his 21-year career at the bank in 1996. He has the MA degree of the George Washington University.

