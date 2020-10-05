Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberate some villages and heights from Armenian occupation

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have liberated several more occupied villages and heights.

"Today, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mezre villages of Jabrayil region and some strategic heights from the Armenian occupation. Our Army continues their successful operations. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev tweeted.

