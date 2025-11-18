Azerbaijani, Armenian MPs discuss peace efforts in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Parliamentary delegations from Azerbaijan and Armenia met in Istanbul on Tuesday to discuss steps to advance peace between the two countries, according to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

During the meeting, the sides noted the positive role of the August 8 Washington Summit between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia and exchanged views on the agreements reached and further steps to strengthen peace. They also underscored the importance of support for this process by the parliaments of both countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The discussion additionally touched on the role of parliaments in confidence-building measures and stressed the importance of constructive dialogue between members of parliament within international organizations.

The meeting was held based on an agreement reached during negotiations between the speakers of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments on October 21 in Geneva.

News.Az