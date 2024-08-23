Azerbaijani army conducts combat training involving Smerch rocket launcher systems - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Smerch rocket launcher units of the Azerbaijani Army’s Rocket and Artillery Troops have launched combat training classes.

The units on alert carried out tasks such as changing firing positions, identifying coordinates of imaginary enemy targets, and destroying them during the battle, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.The servicemen demonstrated high professionalism during the combat training classes which were conducted to increase the combat readiness of the units.

News.Az