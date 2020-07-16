Azerbaijani army destroys Armenian UAV

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani armed forces have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armenian army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

This morning units of the Armenian armed forces, using a tactical UAV “X-55”, attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the Azerbaijani army’s positions in the direction of Tovuz district along the two countries’ border.

Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijani army, the Armenian UAV was immediately detected and destroyed.

News.Az