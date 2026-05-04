Ambassador Tamás Torma: Half of Hungary’s exports to Azerbaijan consist of pharmaceutical products

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“In recent years, we have witnessed the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Azerbaijan. Last autumn, the inauguration of the Scandens pharmaceutical production facility by President Ilham Aliyev marked a historic milestone,” said Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan Tamás József Torma, addressing the second international conference titled “Pharmaceutical Industry of Azerbaijan: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow” held in Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The ambassador highlighted that two leading Hungarian pharmaceutical firms operate in Azerbaijan. He added that half of Hungary’s exports to Azerbaijan consist of pharmaceutical products.

News.Az