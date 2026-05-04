Chery Q electric hatch set for Australia debut in 2027

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The Chery Q electric hatch has been confirmed as the brand’s first new electric vehicle for Australia in roughly three years, with showroom arrivals expected sometime in 2027.

The model could become one of the most affordable electric cars in the Australian market, provided its aggressive pricing in China carries over to local dealerships, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Known as the Chery QQ3 in China but set to be renamed Chery Q for export markets, the vehicle is a compact hatchback-styled SUV. It is comparable in size to the MG 4 Urban, as well as petrol-powered models like the Volkswagen Golf and Toyota Corolla.

While Australian pricing has not yet been announced, the top-spec version in China—equipped with a 41.3kWh battery similar to what is anticipated locally—is listed at 78,900 yuan (around AUD$16,000).

This price places it just 100 yuan above the flagship version of BYD’s Atto 1 (sold as the Seagull in China), which offers less power and a simpler crash structure than the Australian-market ‘Premium’ variant priced from $27,990 plus on-road costs.

For comparison, higher-grade versions of the MG 4 Urban in China are priced between 89,800 and 96,800 yuan, whereas equivalent variants in Australia retail for $31,990 and $34,990 drive-away.

Although advanced safety features are optional in China, Australian regulations—particularly for strong ANCAP safety ratings—will require them to be standard. As a result, the flagship Chery Q may be priced closer to $30,000 before on-road costs, rather than the previously suggested $25,000.

While this would prevent it from undercutting Australia’s current cheapest EV, the Atto 1 Essential at $23,990, it would still rank among the most affordable electric vehicles available.

The Chery Q will join the larger Chery E5 SUV as the company’s second all-electric offering in Australian showrooms.

Under the hood, the Chery Q features a 90kW/115Nm electric motor powering the rear wheels—a relatively uncommon configuration in this price segment, matched locally only by Geely’s upcoming EX2. It is paired with a 42kWh battery pack.

An official Australian driving range has yet to be confirmed, but estimates suggest approximately 350km under WLTP standards. This figure is derived from the 420km range claimed in China under the less stringent CLTC testing cycle for models with a 41.3kWh battery.

Such performance would position it competitively against rivals like the MG 4 Urban 43kWh (316km WLTP) and the Atto 1 Premium (310km WLTP).

In terms of charging, Chinese variants equipped with the 41.3kWh battery claim a 30 to 80 percent recharge time of 16.5 minutes. The vehicle also supports AC charging at up to 6.6kW and includes vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing it to power external devices.

Dimensionally, the Chery Q is larger than both the MG 4 and Atto 1, measuring 4195mm in length, 1811mm in width, and 1574mm in height, with a 2700mm wheelbase—placing it closer in size to the BYD Dolphin.

Practicality is another highlight, with a 374-litre boot capacity exceeding that of petrol-powered hatchbacks like the Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3, along with an additional 70 litres of storage under the bonnet, complete with a drain plug.

Available features include a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, a powered tailgate, a 50-watt wireless phone charger, climate control, ambient interior lighting, and a 360-degree camera system.

News.Az