Russian fertilizer shipment transits Azerbaijan to Armenia

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Another shipment of cargo was sent to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijani territory.

Ten wagons carrying a total of 678 tons of fertilizer were dispatched from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kesik, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

To date, over 25,000 tons of grain, nearly 2,000 tons of fertilizer, as well as 68 tons of buckwheat have been delivered from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory.

News.Az