Armenia once again fires on Azerbaijan's positions

On August 21 starting from 07:05 to 07:20 illegal Armenian armed detachments, in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojali region, News.az reports.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

In addition, from 09:30 to 10:10 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha and Yukhari Zaghali settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Zaylik and Vazirkhana settlements of the Kalbajar region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.









News.Az