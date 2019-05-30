Azerbaijani army serviceman killed as result of Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed foces, grossly violating the cease-fire on the front line, once again carried out a provocation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

Azerbaijani army serviceman Akif Omarov was killed by a sniper shot made by the enemy in the direction of Aghdam district on Thursday morning when the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs were visiting Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az