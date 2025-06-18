Azerbaijani army servicemen participate in international exercise in Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army is participating in the multinational peacekeeping operations exercise “Platinum Wolf – 2025” held in Serbia.

As part of the international exercise, the participants will carry out live-fire training, patrolling on foot and with military vehicles, urban operations, establishment of checkpoints, crowd and riot prevention measures, handling of prisoners of war, providing first aid to the wounded during combat, protection against weapons of mass destruction, and execution of other assigned tasks, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.



The exercise, which involves military personnel from Azerbaijan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, North Macedonia, and Greece, will continue until June 28.

