Azerbaijani army to hold numerous events to commemorate anniversary of 20 January tragedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Defense has approved an action plan in pursuance of the execution of the Decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the plan, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, the Azerbaijan army provides for the propaganda of patriotism patterns among the military personnel, as well as carrying out activities in the field of improving morale and fighting spirit, the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

As part of the events, military personnel will visit the Alley of Martyrs, commemoration ceremonies will be organized in military units, institutions and organizations of the Ministry of Defense on the occasion of the tragedy anniversary.

It is planned to organize exhibitions of photographs and paintings at the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Center, the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison, the Museum of Military History, as well as meetings of mobile propaganda teams with military personnel of military units stationed in the frontline zone. The presentation of literary-artistic compositions entitled “January 20 is the day of heroism and pride”, screening of feature and documentary films, holding roundtables, theme nights and other events in military units and special military-educational institutions are also envisaged.

News.Az

News.Az