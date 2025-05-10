Azerbaijani army’s positions come under Armenian fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions.

“On May 10, at around 09:55 (local time), Armenian armed forces, stationed in Chambarak district, fired at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions,” the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a press release, News.Az reports.

The ministry also refuted Armenian disinformation.

"Furthermore, the Armenian Ministry of Defense is trying to form a false opinion in the international community and create the basis for its next provocations by spreading completely false and misleading information about the alleged firing by units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Khanazakh settlement and the damage to a residential building.

We affirm that the Azerbaijan Army Units do not target civilians or civilian infrastructure under any circumstances," the press release said.



"Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures only in the mentioned direction," it added.

