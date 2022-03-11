Azerbaijani army’s positions subjected to fire again: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 19:45 on March 10 to 08:35 on March 11, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army were periodically subjected to fire from various directions, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Fuzuli, Khojavend, Aghdam and Khojaly regions.

In addition, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions on the state border in Zarkand, Ashagi Shorzha, Azizli settlements of Basarkechar region subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Yellija, Barmagbina and Yukhari Ayrim settlements of the Kalbajar region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in these directions.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

Currently, the situation in these directions is stable, the Azerbaijan Army Units completely control the operational situation.

News.Az