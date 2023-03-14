Azerbaijani army’s positions subjected to fire: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from the evening on March 13 to the morning on March 14, the Azerbaijan Army positions were periodically subjected to fire 19 times.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Yukhari Shorzha, Garaiman, Gunashli settlements of the Basarkechar region, Istisu settlement, and the Garashen settlement of the Gorus region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Istisu, Mollabayramli settlements of the Kalbajar region, the Jaghazar settlement of the Lachin region, and the Astaf, Tazakend settlements of the Dashkasan region.

Furthermore, the ministry said that members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly region.

The ministry stated that aequate retaliatory measures have been taken by Azerbaijan Army Units.

News.Az