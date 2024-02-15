Azerbaijani Border Service's head visits soldier injured following Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS), Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev has visited the injured serviceman Parviz Khalilzade at the Republican Neurosurgical Hospital, inquired about the progress of his treatment and wished him a speedy recovery, a source in the SBS said.

According to the source, Private Khalilzade thanked for the attention and care, and also expressed a desire to continue serving at the border combat outpost after completion of treatment.

On February 12, in the vicinity of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces located in Nerkin-And settlement of the Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the Azerbaijani SBS in Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district.

As a consequence of the incident, Khalilzade was injured. He was evacuated to a specialized medical facility via helicopter.

News.Az