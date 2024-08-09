Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez claims silver medal at Olympics
Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez won a silver medal at Paris Summer Olympics.The Azerbaijani athlete, competing in the 92 kg weight category, lost to Uzbekistan’s Lazizbek Mullojonov in the final match with a score of 5:0.
Dominguez finished the Paris Olympics with a silver medal.