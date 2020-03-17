Azerbaijani boxer qualifies for Tokyo 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani boxer Tayfur Aliyev (57kg) has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games after beating Lithuanian Edgaras Skurdelis in the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament in London, the United Kingdom.

He is the 1st Azerbaijani boxer to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held between July 24 and August 9 and the participants of the Olympic boxing competition in Japan will be determined by five boxing qualification events.

