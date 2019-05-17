Azerbaijani Buta Airways launches flights to Russia’s Astrakhan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways has launched the flights from Baku to Russia’s Astrakhan city since May 16.

The company already operates Baku-Moscow, Baku-St. Petersburg, Baku-Kazan, Baku-Mineralnye Vody and Baku-Ufa flights. As for other destinations, the minimum price of the one-way ticket is 29 euros. The flights will be operated on Mondays and Thursdays.

The flight duration is 75 minutes.

The Baku-Batumi flights will start in June, Head of Buta Airways Nazim Samadov told reporters.

Air tickets are available on the official website of the airline upon the “Budget” and “Standard” tariffs, as well as at sales offices upon the “Super” tariff.

According to the “Budget” minimum tariff, additional services such as transportation of baggage and hand luggage, hot meals on board, check-in at the airport, and the choice of the best airplane seat are offered as paid options.

The “Super” tariff includes baggage (up to 23 kg), hand luggage (up to 10 kg) and free check-in at the airport. The air tickets are available at sales offices.

Online check-in on the website is free of charge for all tariffs. It starts 24 hours and ends two hours prior to departure.

Buta Airways was founded in December 2016. The first flight was carried out on September 1, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircraft. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

News.Az

News.Az