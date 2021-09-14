Azerbaijani carpets on display at int’l fair in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

With the support of the Ministry of Economy, organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the participation of the trade mission of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation, Azerkhalcha OJSC will showcase its products at Heimtextil Russia 2021 in Moscow. It is worth noting that Azerbaijani carpets, which are samples of ancient art and our national heritage, will be presented at a unique national stand in Moscow for the first time.

Russian companies and companies from other countries will take part in Heimtextil Russia 2021, the most significant international trade fair for home textiles, interior textiles, and decorative materials, which will take place from 14-16 September 2021. Made in Azerbaijan stand will present Azerbaijani companies working in interior and home textiles, carpet weaving, and yarn production. Alongside traditional (classic) Azerbaijani carpets, the exhibition will also feature new style modern carpets, which have recently been introduced to local and global markets by Azerkhalcha. Karabakh carpets are predominant in response to demand.

The opening ceremony of the national pavilion of the Republic of Azerbaijan will take place on 14 September from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Azerbaijan Trade Representative to the Russian Federation Ruslan Aliyev, and the creative team of Azerkhalcha headed by Chairman of the Board Emin Mammadov will be attending the ceremony.

The exhibition, organized at Expo Centre (Central Exhibition Centre) in the heart of Moscow, is attended by a total of 17,000 experts annually. Unlike previous years, in 2021 Heimtextil Russia will unite Interlight Russia/Intelligent Building and Techtextil Russia in the same exhibition space and will present products of the above-mentioned exhibitors - home textiles, furnishings, wallpapers, paints, decorative lighting, smart home systems and home accessories, etc., thus creating a global platform for demonstration.

During the exhibition, designers and specialists will give lectures in decorating, textile design and interior décor while focusing on the latest trends and innovations. Leading decorators, designers and architects from Europe and Russia will share their experiences and the most notable projects in the lecture hall.

Particular attention will be paid not only to the interiors of houses or flats but also to the furnishing of restaurants, clubs, bars and other catering facilities, office and industrial buildings.

News.Az