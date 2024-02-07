Azerbaijani CEC chairman casts vote in snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov cast his ballot at the polling station No. 31 of the Nasimi-Binagadi constituency No. 21 as the presidential election continues across the country, News.Az reports.

The number of registered voters at the facility is 1,317. The voting process is being conducted in a democratic, transparent and fair manner, fully in accordance with electoral legislation.

News.Az