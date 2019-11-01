Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts approves budget package for 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

A collegiate meeting was held in the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts, Trend reports on Nov. 1 referring to the Chamber.

The bills "On the state budget for 2020", "On the budget for 2020 of the relevant executive body ensuring social security and protection" and "On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2020" were discussed and approved at the meeting.

The documents were recommended to be discussed in the Azerbaijani parliament.

The audit report on control measures regarding the use of funds allocated by Azersu OJSC from the state budget was discussed at the meeting. The draft decision of the board was approved after discussions.

A decision was made to send the draft to the relevant state agencies and provide the Azerbaijani parliament with the information on the audit results to ensure its implementation.

A program related to the control measure envisaged in the work plan of the Accounts Chamber was approved during the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az