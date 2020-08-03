Azerbaijani cities, districts with extended quarantine restrictions disclosed - LIST

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number of restrictions are to be mitigated in the Azerbaijani cities and districts in which the tough quarantine regime is in force, as well as throughout the country in accordance with the current sanitary and epidemiological situation, Trend reports on August 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Given the dynamics of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19, the special tough quarantine regime in the cities of Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Mingachevir, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, as well as the districts of Absheron, Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz and Salyan shall be extended till 00:00 August 31, 2020.

In 13 cities and districts of Azerbaijan, where the special tough quarantine regime was introduced, the below restrictions shall be in force:

• Suspension of the work of all public transport on weekends in the cities and districts on the following dates:

From 00:00 on August 8 to 06:00 on August 10;

From 00:00 on August 15 to 06:00 on August 17;

From 00:00 on August 22 to 06:00 on August 24;

From 00:00 on August 29 to 06:00 on August 31

• Suspension of large shopping centers and malls operation, except for grocery stores and pharmacies within them;

• Suspension of on-site customer service in public catering facilities;

• Suspension of museums and exhibition halls operation;

• Suspension of the educational and study process at schools and universities (except for online exams, competitions, interviews and receiving applications of citizens in connection with giving different references and documents);

• Holding of mass events, including cultural and sport events is prohibited;

At the same time, the rules in connection with the permitted areas of activity and services, according to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated June 19, 2020, shall remain in force.

The following restrictions within the special quarantine regime introduced in the country shall remain in force till 00:00 (GMT+4) August 31, 2020:

- entry into and exit from the territory of the country by vehicles and planes (excluding special and charter flights);

- forbiddance for passenger transportation by vehicles and planes to other cities and districts of the country (excluding Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) except for the movement of special vehicles, including ambulances, emergency vehicles, rescue vehicles and vehicles carrying cargo;

- temporary suspension of reception of citizens in the state bodies except for ASAN and DOST Service Centers;

- prohibition of the activities of services for organizing events, including birthdays, weddings, engagements and other similar events in this area in the homes of clients or in other places;

- suspension of activities of children's and other recreational centers, cinemas, catering facilities in large shopping centers and malls;

- suspension of activities of recreational facilities, including children's entertainment facilities (including those located within boulevards and parks);

- suspension of services in the field of sports, rehabilitation (with the exception of medical services in this area);

- suspension of the activities of cultural facilities, including cinemas, theaters and gyms;

- ban on organizing and holding memorial services in ceremonial halls, tents and other enclosed spaces, except for funerals;

- ban on holding weddings;

- suspension of the work of educational institutions (except for online exams, competitions, interviews and receiving applications of citizens in connection with giving different references and documents);

- ban on gathering of citizens in groups of more than five people in public places, including on streets, boulevards, parks and other places;

- forbiddance to hold all mass events, including cultural and sport events;

- ban to smoke hookah in catering facilities;

- ban on visiting persons undergoing treatment in medical institutions by their relatives;

- ban on providing bath and massage services.

News.Az

News.Az