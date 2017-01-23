Azerbaijani club can sign Bulgarian national striker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Player of Bulgarian national team and "Neftekhinik" club Ventsislav Khristov received offer from Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to “24 chasa” that the club demands 80,000 EUR for the 28-year-old striker.

Unnamed club from Kazakhstan is reported to be interested to sign Khristov. Azerbaijani clubs “Neftchi” and “Gabala” are also looking for striker. “Neftchi” hasn’t signed any of two players examined in Antalya. Transfer of Valery Bojinov from Serbian “Partizan” was suspended due to high cost.

Notably, Ventsislav Khristov, beside Bulgarian club, also played for Ukraine’s “Metallurg”, Croatian “Riyeka” and Albanian “Skenderbeu” clubs. He scored the winner against Azerbaijani national team in EURO-2016 qualification match (1:2) held in Baku on September 9, 2014.

