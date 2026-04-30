LAFC edge Toluca 2-1 in first leg of CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal

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Nkosi Tafari scored with a header from Son Heung-Min’s free kick deep into second-half stoppage time as Los Angeles FC defeated Toluca FC 2-1 on Wednesday night in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The outcome of the tie will be determined on May 6, when the second leg takes place in Toluca.

Timothy Tillman put LAFC ahead 1-0 in the 51st minute, netting his second goal in 17 appearances across all competitions this season. He controlled Heung-Min’s touch with his chest before sending the ball past a diving Luis García.

LAFC seemed to double their advantage just three minutes later when Jacob Shaffelburg turned in Sergi Palencia’s cross at the far post. However, after a lengthy review, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Toluca equalized in the 73rd minute through Jesús Ricardo Angulo, who curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area for his 12th goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris played a key role in keeping the match scoreless in the first half, producing a double save. He reacted quickly to stop Nicolás Castro’s close-range header before dropping to block Jesús Gallardo’s rebound effort at the near post.

LAFC were without forward Denis Bouanga, who has scored five goals in the tournament, and defender Eddie Segura due to yellow card accumulation.

News.Az